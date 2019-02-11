Kevin Smith Says Tom Cruise as Wolverine Would Make a Billion Dollars

Earlier this week, director Kevin Smith joined collaborator, Marc Bernardin, to discuss the latest news in pop culture on their show Fatman Beyond. One topic they focused on was Tom Cruise and Smith’s hope that the actor will one day join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I look forward to them bringing him into the comic book world,” Smith explained. “Like, I think he’s ripe for a Marvel takeover.”

Smith and Bernardin talked a lot about the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to have two more sequels directed by Christopher McQuarrie in 2021 and 2022.

“He’s got this franchise, which is huge for him but, like, you’re not getting any younger and it’s, you know, those movies they can add life to a m***** f*****’s career,” Smith said.

“Could you imagine if they made him a bad guy in a movie? He’d be so f****** good,” he added. “I’m still a Tom Cruise buyer. I’d buy that product.”

“He’d be a really good Striker for when they reboot the X-Men over at Marvel,” Bernardin suggested.

“No, f*** that. Make him Wolverine,” Smith replied.

“He’s older than the one they just replaced!,” Bernardin argued.

“I don’t give a s***, dude. Tom Cruise’s Wolverine makes a billion dollars.”

However, Smith decided to rethink the suggestion and thought Cruise might be better suited in a different X-Men role.

“They could make him Professor X,” Smith said. “Then he’s good for like 10-20 years.”

Then he had yet another casting idea, which really blew the roof off the entire discussion.



“Make this m***** f***** Mr. Fantastic, Reed Richards!,” Smith exclaimed. “Tom Cruise is the perfect f****** age and he’s charming as f***.”

Although Smith seemed very excited about the Reed Richards casting, he eventually returned to his Wolverine choice later in the show.

“I think I’m sticking with my Tom Cruise as Wolverine,” he said. However, he was specifically referring to the hypothetical casting of an Alpha Flight movie.

Smith reminded his audience that he’s, unfortunately, not in charge of Hollywood so all of this potential casting is obviously just for fun. The director is in charge of his own iconic characters, however, who will be returning for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which begins filming this month in Louisiana.

