Thor Vs Phoenix Wolverine Preview Released

Thor is about to battle Wolverine in the most epic fashion possible.

Thor #5 will flashforward into the era of King Thor. This is thousands of years into the future after the Earth has gone dead and been revived by King Thor and his granddaughters.

It turns out someone from Earth survived, and that someone is Wolverine. Now bonded to the Phoenix Force, Wolverine has come looking for Thor. Artist Christian Ward has revealed page on Twitter as an early look at the action.

This battle was teased first in Thor #1. Thor found Logan after Thor’s hammer brought information about the Phoenix’s presence. Thor then went searching and found Logan at what Wolverine described as “The end of time.”

Thor had sent Mjolnir out searching for whatever was destroying worlds across the galaxy on a path towards Earth. Whether Wolverine and the Phoenix are responsible hasn’t been confirmed.

It is unclear if this Phoenix Wolverine story will tie into writer Jason Aaron’s Avengers. In that series, Aaron has been revealed the history of the first Avengers, the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. Odin led that team of Avengers and was in love with Lady Phoenix, a prehistoric mutant possessed by the Phoenix Force. Lady Phoenix later spurned Odin’s affections. It is unclear what exactly happened between them and what that means about the relationship between Asgard and the Phoenix Force.

Among Odin’s Avengers was the original Ghost Rider. The most recent issue of Avengers revealed that first Ghost Rider’s origin story.

Thor #5 goes on sale Sept. 19th.

Thor #5

GET READY FOR KING THOR AND THE PHOENIX, BUB!

In the far future, All-Father Thor reignited the Earth and sparked new life in the universe. But now, something is wiping out other worlds – and Midgard won’t be far behind. Luckily, Thor isn’t the only god left. But is the Phoenix-possessed Wolverine a friend or foe?

