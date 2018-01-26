Andy Serkis Reveals What Klaue Has Been Doing Since ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Since debuting in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ulysses Klaue has been missing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of his reappearance in Black Panther, Andy Serkis has offered an update on what his character has been up to in the mean time.

“Well, he’s just basically been causing mayhem in the world, on minor and major levels,” Serkis said on the set of Black Panther. “He’s a smart guy in the sense that he’s a businessman as well as an arms dealer. He manages to cover his tracks. He has a mercenary army that works with him in different locations all around the world and he’s able to go down rabbit holes and appear in other places. He’s got the smarts, but he’s also a little whacked out.”

He was probably also giving his arm some time to heal after having it hacked off by Tony Stark’s villainous creation.

One way or another, it appears Klaw has landed himself in captivity within Wakanda. Using clues to piece the scenario together, it’s possible the character was captured after the casino feud which saw Black Panther and the Dora Milaje taking on Klaw and several of his gangsters. Footage of the scene was shown at San Diego Comic-Con and featured in several trailers released since.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Andy Serkis, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright. It is directed by Ryan Coogler, best known for his work on Fruitvale Station and Creed. After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale and available now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios productions include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.