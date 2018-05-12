‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Tweets Kong Vs Godzilla Thanos Meme

Looks like Thanos isn’t the only one who can wield an Infinity Gauntlet, and Godzilla knows that better than anyone.

Why Godzilla you ask? Well, that’s because Kong, king of Skull Island, has managed to find the powerful item with all of the Infinity Stones in tow. According to Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts though, those aren’t Infinity Stones, but rather Banana Stones.

It makes sense when you think about it, and in the meme Roberts shared Kong uses that newfound power to take out his upcoming nemesis without any effort whatsoever, literally writing him out of existence. Looks like that Godzilla vs Kong film is going to be a little short on the old runtime as a result.

He has all the Banana Stones pic.twitter.com/QskIlSFHa1 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 11, 2018

“He has all the Banana Stones”

You can check out the image of Kong using the Gauntlet in the post above.

You might assume the battle stops there, but it turns out Godzilla managed to get the upper hand. Roberts shared another meme with the roles reversed, going with the perfect caption “Plot twist’. It shows an angry Godzilla wielding the Gauntlet and sending Kong out of existence.

Come to think of it, if Godzilla had the Gauntlet in his upcoming King of the Monsters sequel he could just get rid of Mothra and all the other creatures with one snap of his…paw? He probably can’t snap, so maybe with a whisk of his tale? A stomp of his foot maybe? Whatever, someone will figure it out.

Also, we need to give special props to @ArtofFred, who replied using a Donkey Kong GIF with the caption “Banana stone???” Seriously, it will make you laugh.

Roberts won’t be back in the director’s chair for Godzilla vs Kong, but fans needn’t worry, as director Adam Wingard is keeping the character true to the Kong fans met in Kong: Skull Island.

“Talking to Adam made me so happy because he, in particular, really understands the kind of anime, manga, mech sensibility that I was trying to bring to Kong,” Roberts told Collider. “He gets that and that was something that I fought so hard for and was so difficult to sort of realize to life through concept to execution with ILM [Industrial Light and Magic.] That’s one of the things I’m most proud of with him. I think he truly gets that and he truly wants to lean into this version of Kong that kind of was born from my crazy and stupid video game brain.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019, while Godzilla vs Kong is slated for May 29, 2020.