Early ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Reveals A Very Different Korg

Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg almost had a significantly rougher appearance, now revealed thanks to concept artist Ian Joyner.

Joyner took to Art Station to share one of his designs of the Cronan character who made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in November. The image contains shades of yellow to honor Korg’s comic book counter part fans met on the pages of Planet Hulk.

“An early pass on Korg for Thor: Ragnarok,” Joyner wrote. “I thought to tie the yellow from the comic he could have a hint of gold flake in his stone. I had him as a bit more of a tough monster guy, as this was done before we knew what type of character he was going to be, or that the amazing Taika Waititi would be playing him! My friend Tully Summers (who has no social media presence!) did the final approved design which was a perfect look for him! Korg was such a standout character and I hope we see a lot more of him in the future!”

Waititi performed the motion-capture elements for Korg as well as three other characters in Thor: Ragnarok. He acted as the Hulk on several occasions, as well as Surtur and one of the three-headed alien Haju’s heads. Korg, however, was the only character to feature Waititi’s voice. Several of the lines have helped transform the character into memes across the internet.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.