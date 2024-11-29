Kraven the Hunter Is Ready for Action in 4DX Poster

Kraven the Hunter strikes a vicious pose in a new 4DX poster for his upcoming film. Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays Sergei Kravinoff, aka the titular character who has often clashed with Spider-Man. Kraven is the latest Spider-Man character to get his own feature film from Sony Pictures, joining the likes of Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web. This year we got three movies in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. And there’s no better way to build up anticipation for a blockbuster movie than with the release of an impressive 4DX poster.

The 4DX poster for Kraven the Hunter features Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his fist clenched and mouth open as if he’s snarling. The background of the poster is a blood-soaked red, with the 4DX logo going across its middle. Taylor-Johnson embodies Kraven the Hunter with a ripped physique and an intensity that can’t be matched.

More marketing for Kraven the Hunter included a hometown screening and the chance to win a PlayStation 5. Aaron Taylor-Johnson helped to preview all-new footage at New York Comic Con, secretly securing mini beartraps to unsuspecting attendees while announcing the Ultimate Movie Hunt sweepstakes.

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Director J.C. Chandor previously teased that audiences won’t be able to anticipate what they’re getting with the adventure.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven,” Chandor confirmed to Deadline earlier this year. “When the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it’s gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people.”

Kraven the Hunter lands in theaters on December 13th