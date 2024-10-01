Venom: The Last Dance Unleashes a Monstrous 4DX Poster (Exclusive)

Take a look at the full 4DX poster for Venom: The Last Dance, opening in theaters on October 25th.

The Lethal Protector is showing off his monstrous teeth in a new poster for Venom: The Last Dance. The third movie in Sony Pictures' Venom franchise is marketing itself as the end of the road for Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote. Whether that's true or not, there is significant interest in Venom: The Last Dance, especially after its latest trailer dropped and teased the debut of Knull. Maybe once the movie comes out it opens the doors for Venom and Eddie Brock to cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In any event, we're only a few weeks away from the release of Venom: The Last Dance, and there's a new 4DX poster to show off.

The 4DX poster for Venom: The Last Dance comes courtesy of artist David Sauste. It features Venom descending from above, as tendrils from the alien symbiote extend from Venom's arms and body. His signature elongated tongue and sharped teeth are at the ready, and the light reflecting off of Venom illuminates his body in a very unique way. It's an example of the type of visual masterpiece awaits audiences when they sit down in the theater to watch Venom: The Last Dance in 4DX.

You can take a look at the full Venom: The Last Dance 4DX poster by David Sauste below.

(Photo: 4DX poster for Venom: The Last Dance - Sony Pictures)

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The movie opens in theaters on October 25th.