Kraven the Hunter Announces Ultimate Movie Hunt Sweepstakes

A key component to Kraven the Hunter’s success in taking out his foes in the Marvel Universe is his covert skills of going unnoticed, with star of the new movie Kraven the Hunter Aaron Taylor-Johnson showcasing his sneakiness in all-new footage from New York Comic Con. The actor attended the event to secretly secure mini beartraps to unsuspecting attendees, which announced the Ultimate Movie Hunt sweepstakes. Fans entering can earn the chance to win a hometown screening of Kraven the Hunter before it opens in theaters or potentially score a PlayStation 5. Check out the footage of Taylor-Johnson below and head to the Ultimate Movie Hunt’s official website to enter. Kraven the Hunter is set to land in theaters on December 13th.

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff isn’t the first entry into Sony’s Universe of films that expand upon the lore of iconic Marvel villains, but it will be breaking new ground by scoring an R rating. While movies like Venom and Morbius brought with them some intense subject matter, the violence was toned down to make for a more accessible experience. Kraven, however, could make for the most brutal superhero experience of the year. Over in the UK, the movie even earned an 18 rating according to the British Board of Film Classification, which claims no one under 18 may see the film in theaters. Even the intensely brutal Deadpool & Wolverine landed in UK theaters with a 15 rating, implying Kraven will be even more ruthless.

With the film earning a handful of release date delays, director J.C. Chandor previously teased that audiences won’t be able to anticipate what they’re getting with the adventure.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven,” Chandor confirmed to Deadline earlier this year. “When the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it’s gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people.”

Kraven the Hunter lands in theaters on December 13th.