Kraven The Hunter Set Photo Reveals Best Look Yet At Aaron Taylor-Johnson As Spider-Man Foe

Production on Kraven The Hunter is well underway as the Spider-Man spinoff is the next film to be released from Sony Pictures. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the titular character and there hasn’t been any official looks at Kraven yet. Although, a recent set video, did reveal that the character will be involved in a serious car chase.

For those of you who were wondering how Taylor-Johnson would look in the role– you’re in luck. While filming the car chase, an eagle-eyed fan caught a glimpse of the actor as Kraven the Hunter. The photo reveals that Taylor-Johnson will sport long hair and a white button-up at some point in the movie, but gives no indication that he will don his comic book look. You can check out the set photo below.

https://twitter.com/kravennews/status/1506315850894217227?s=21

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to super hero roles. The actor has starred in Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, and even Avengers: Age of Ultron as Quicksilver. The Kraven The Hunter star seems to believe that this role will be very different to his previous hero roles. He recently had a conversation with Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield for Hero Magazine, and he reveals that Kraven is a more physically challenging role



“You do come at it from another angle, which is back-to-front for me. It’s like you’re coming at it from the physical aspect, because that’s what you can see from a comic book. You go, ‘Oh, he looks like that, so I have to look like that.’ You see that and then you start to backtrack and dig deeper, and go, ‘This is where he originates from, then he has this relationship and that relationship…,” Taylor Johnson told Andrew Garfield in a recent conversation. “You just hope that you’re going to portray something that you can bring to life. There is, again, room for an interpretation and you want to be able to bring something and let it pop off the page. It’s another new challenge, we talk about putting yourself under pressure all the time. I don’t step away from controversial shit, I don’t know what it is, but I’m always drawn to the thing that might actually give me a fucking stroke!”



Plot details for Kraven The Hunter are being kept on a need-to-know basis as the film shoots. The film will feature Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon and Christopher Abbot as The Foreigner. The Spider-Man spinoff is set to be released in theaters on January 13, 2023.



