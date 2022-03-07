Kraven the Hunter Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Speaks Out on New Role to Spider-Man Actor Andrew Garfield

In a matter of weeks, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter will begin filming as the next entry in the studio’s Universe of Marvel Characters. In the meantime, Kraven lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been doing stunt work for the film to get ready for his next big blockbuster. He also took the time to sit down with Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield to chat about the process, one he calls both challenging and rewarding.

“It comes with its challenges. As you know,” Taylor-Johnson told the Spider-Man: No Way Home star in the latest issue of HERO Magazine.

Garfield then went on to compliment the actor’s physique. Taylor-Johnson then admitted he wenty back and forth and whether he wanted to go full comic-accurate with the Kraven look.

“You do come at it from another angle, which is back-to-front for me. It’s like you’re coming at it from the physical aspect, because that’s what you can see from a comic book. You go, ‘Oh, he looks like that, so I have to look like that.’ You see that and then you start to backtrack and dig deeper, and go, ‘This is where he originates from, then he has this relationship and that relationship…,” the actor said.

He added, “You just hope that you’re going to portray something that you can bring to life. There is, again, room for an interpretation and you want to be able to bring something and let it pop off the page. It’s another new challenge, we talk about putting yourself under pressure all the time. I don’t step away from controversial shit, I don’t know what it is, but I’m always drawn to the thing that might actually give me a fucking stroke!”

To date, Sony has unveiled that both Chameleon and Calypso will be appearing in the film. Beyond that, it has yet to be seen what other characters from the studio’s world may appear in the flick.

Kraven the Hunter will be in theaters on January 13, 2023.

