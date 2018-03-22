‘Captain Marvel’: New Details On Lashana Lynch’s Role Revealed

It hasn’t been but a week that actress Lashana Lynch has been attached to Captain Marvel. Now — thanks to the people at That Hashtag Show — details about Lynch’s role in the upcoming flick from Marvel Studios have begun to surface.

According to THS, Lynch is set to play a person who “would be a contemporary of Carol Danvers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although that description doesn’t lead to much itself, THS went on to say that Lynch was the third candidate on Marvel’s shortlist for the role. She replaced DeWanda Wise, who had to leave the production to focus on filming the second season of She’s Gotta Have It for Netflix.

Wise apparently wasn’t Marvel’s first choice either. While THS didn’t reveal the name of the actress who topped Marvel’s list, the blog mentioned the actress was a look like to none other than Spectrum herself: Monica Rambeau.

It’s a far cry from official confirmation from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and company, but it would match up with popular fan theories that have speculated Rambeau would be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut within the events of Captain Marvel.

Outside of being on the same Ultimates team beginning with Al Ewing and Kenneth Rocafort’s All-New, All-Different (2015) run, Danvers and Rambeau don’t necessarily share too many connections.

Putting the Ultimates aside, Rambeau was actually the first woman to pick up the Captain Marvel mantle. The New Orleans native was created by Roger Stern and John Romita, Jr. and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982).

During this time, Danvers was going by her original name of Ms. Marvel and would continue to do so for the next two decades. After a brief run as Captain Marvel, Rambeau used both Photon and Pulsar as code names before finally settling on Spectrum during the events of Mighty Avengers #1 (2013).

Captain Marvel has reportedly begun filming in anticipation of a 2019 release date. While you wait for Danvers (Brie Larson) and company to hit the silver screen, you can see Black Panther in theaters now

Avengers: Infinity War is set to debut on April 27, 2018 while Ant-man and the Wasp is scheduled for release on July 6, rounding out Marvel Studio’s 2018 movie slate.