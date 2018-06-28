Laurence Fishburne Drops ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Spoiler On World Premiere Red Carpet

While Marvel stars like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have the biggest spoiler reputations, Ant-Man and The Wasp’s Laurence Fishburne is now making his case to be included in that elite group.

Warning, spoilers for Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp are incoming, so if you would rather not know you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor let a very interesting and seemingly significant spoiler out during a conversation at the Ant-Man and The Wasp premiere. Laurence, who plays Bill Foster in the film, revealed on the red carpet that he also shares some ties to the film’s villain, Ghost.

“I have this sort of surrogate daughter, this character called Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen who’s incredible, and we sort of have a father-daughter thing going on too,” Fishburne said.

That’s a pretty big revelation, but it also makes a lot of sense. In the film Foster worked with Pym on the Goliath project back in the day, so odds are like Pym he’s also been operating in the shadows, continuing to work with the technology they helped pioneer.

It also gives Ghost another tether to Pym’s world, and that should make for an interesting discussion when that reveal finally hits in the film. Can she be redeemed and brought over the side of heroes? Who knows, but if she was up for it lord knows after Infinity War no one is going to turn her down.

You can see the full interview in the video above, and you can find everything we learned on the set of the film right here.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Michael Pena (Luis), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), and T.I. (Dave).

“In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.