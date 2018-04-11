‘Legion’ Season 2 Episode 3 Preview Released

FX and Marvel Television have released a new promo for next week’s episode of Legion, “Chapter 11.”

The preview shows David (Dan Stevens) and the others from Division 3 still struggling with how to do deal with The Shadow King (Navid Negahban). David has revealed to Syd (Rachel Keller) that it was her future self that told him to help the Shadow King find his body. Now it seems that Future Syd’s world may be disappearing as David changes the past.

Can David trust The Shadow King? Last night’s episode was the first time fans really got to see Negahban as The Shadow King. ComicBook.com spoke to the actor about taking over the villainous role before Legion’s second season began.

“I think the journey and the life of the character have been very fascinating,” Negahban said. “He has been around since the beginning of creation or something. This is my understanding of the character. And, the lives he’s lived, the journeys that he’s had. And to just capture the whole thing and embody the journey, that was a challenge of its own.

“And, I don’t know. You’re asking me to judge my work, and I don’t know how to do that. I think it’s for you guys to decide what I did. And especially, I’m sure that world, the comic world, they have their own understanding. I just hope that I was able to do justice to this character because the character that’s been created, Shadow King, is not just the comic character in the comic role, he’s a real character.

“I think Noah’s world is fascinating and the way that he’s seeing the world and the way that he’s capturing and the way that he’s incorporating the present time into this comic world,” he continued. “And how each character will present a layer of us and how he regularly asks questions about us, and for us to discover ourselves as the audience. I think that’s, all of this is very fascinating.”

Legion airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX.