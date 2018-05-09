‘Legion’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chapter 14”

An aged David looks out over the balcony of his expensive-looking home. An elderly and feeble David is struggling to eat soup. His caretaker brushes his teeth for him and helps him to bed.

A vagrant David sits on a bench with his sister’s real estate agent ad on it. A David with a mustache is in a minivan with his sister. Another David is in a suit getting coffees for his corporate coworkers. He catches the stray, dirty thoughts of a man in the lobby staring at the secretary before he enters a merger meeting. He listens in on the thoughts of those in the meeting. A female executive is about to sign the papers when David interrupts her and asks to talk first. He warns her that the other side isn’t telling her everything. David is escorted out, but the executive leaves the meeting to talk to David. David warns her about a pending lawsuit. She asks how he knows, and he reveals that he’s psychic.

The executive goes back to the meeting and asks the other side about the “faulty relays” that cause fires that David warned her about. When they stumble over their answer, she and her coworkers leave the meeting. She thinks to David, telling him to go with her.

A homeless David scavenges the city streets while pushing along a full shopping cart. He walks by a dairy company where another David, the one with the mustache, works stacking boxes. Amy calls to check up on him and remind him to take his afternoon pill. He takes his pill. She warns him to only take one. His boss reminds him that he’s not being paid to talk on the phone.

Another David, who looks like he may have a drug problem, is talking to someone else about the multiple worlds theory and mentions some of the other versions of himself that we’ve already seen, plus another where he’s married in the suburbs with kids.

Amy is telling David, a version like the one before he went to Clockworks, about how she’s expecting to get engaged. She wonders why he can’t have what everyone else has. He says he’s sick.

He looks at the clock and is suddenly at a desk in a solitary office surrounded by filing cabinets and checking paperwork. A mouse scurries across his desk. It starts standing up on its hind legs and singing.

A younger, homeless David discovers the shopping cart and claims it for his own. He’s nearly hit by a car with Syd in the back seat.

The older, homeless David rests under a bridge. A group of four young punks finds him sleeping and wake him up. David asks if “he” sent them. They don’t seem to know what he’s talking about. They start roughing him up. He asks them to finish him off because he has no use for the world anymore. They go on full attack. David glows with power that bursts forth, vaporizing his attackers and leaving only shadows behind.

Amy returns home from work to find dairy box stacker David listening to headphones and bored with his work. She puts on the headphones, and it’s playing jungle sounds. Amy encourages him to eat so that he can take his pill. He doesn’t want to take his pill, he says he’s better and can’t think on the pills, but she reminds him that he doesn’t want to hurt anyone or go back to the hospital.

The rich David is considering a deal that, once signed, will make him the richest man in the world. It is the same David who was the coffee boy and now his former executive boss, Laura, is his assistant. This David believes that God gave him a gift and made him a vessel.

Amy comes to visit him. She asks for a new house. Both she and her husband are sleeping with her husband’s masseuse. He does something to her mind that makes her nose bleed and tells her, “No more houses.”

Soldiers come for old homeless David. They try to taser him, but the taser hits a forcefield. He throws them through the air with a wave of his hand. A drone is sent in and sets off a high-pitched sound that brings David to his knees. David is about to set off another energy blast when Kerry arrives and slices his head in half.

We flash back to David hanging himself. The elderly David is still being cared for. Mustache David leaves work at night. He hears voices as he’s walking. A police car follows him. The officer asks him for ID. He shows him his name tag. David sees the Shadow King in his large, yellowish form. Amy arrives and tries to help. The officers are putting him under arrest. She tries to stop them and is shoved to the grove. This sets David off and he flings one officer away and then crushes the other with his mind. More police arrive and surround him. An officer shoots David and he falls to the ground. David lets out a burst of energy that clears the street of everyone but himself and Amy. Amy cries out.

The elderly David is still being cared for. He’s put in a wheelchair after his bath.

The David who saw the mouse sing is still working at his desk. There are more glimpses of David’s various lives. Amy visits David’s grave. David begs Amy not to send him to Clockworks after he tried to kill himself, but she insists. She says it will just be for a few weeks. He agrees to go. There are flashes of David’s life at Clockworks, including meeting Syd and his first encounter with Division 3 and the people from Summerland. There are flashes of David’s encounter with the Shadow King mixed with images of Amy being transformed into Lenny as Farouk tells David that he decides what is real.