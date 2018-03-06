‘Legion’ Season 2 Trailer Brings New Mystery and Bigger Dance Numbers

The official trailer for Legion season 2 on FX is here, and you can watch it above.

The new trailer quickly and succinctly paints a much wider canvas for season 2, by first letting us know that the cliffhanger mystery at the end of season 1 won’t be immediately answered. In fact, David Haller (Dan Stevens) seems to return from whatever crazy revelation is behind that floating orb thingy with little explanation – other than some ominous threat of worldly doom that is somehow connected to it. Instead of hints or any real answers, we instead get… a new and more extravagant dance number!

Elements of season 1 quickly come back into view, such as the actual human body of Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban), and David’s former friend-turned-figment of the mind, Lenny (Aubrey Plaza). However, the greatest threat may be the one hanging of the series’ favorite ‘Ship: Syd (Rachel Keller) and David.

We’ve already broken down some possibilities for what the orb drone that kidnapped David is, but this trailer also offers a new possibility in the form of time travel! As Farouk tells us in one bit of dialogue, David is meant to wipe out some kind of future timeline – one that will inevitably also eliminate “her.” We’re led to assume from the visuals that the lady in peril is Syd, but there’s also brief shot of David talking to what looks like weird female alien types (or someone trying to create that aesthetic), whose basket-headed leader could also be the real topic of that conversation.

As with season 1, the visuals form showrunner Noah Hawley (Fargo) and his team are some of the most unique interpretations of a comic book reality that we’ve ever seen. Clearly the budget for season 2 got expanded, and the production quality and cinematic splendor of the trailer footage proves the extra money was put to effective use. Best of all: Legion season 2 still has that offbeat tone that makes this show a real gem. Let’s keep Legion weird!

Legion season 2 premieres on April 3rd on FX.