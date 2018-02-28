‘Legion’ Season 2 Promo Reveals the Shadow King

Marvel fans better get ready for another round of mind-bending mysteries and dance numbers, because Legion is returning to FX soon.

A brand new preview for the second season of the X-Men TV series finally gives us our first glimpse at the real Shadow King, Amahl Farouk, played by Navid Negahban. Check it out in the promo above, “Hiding.”

While the new clip doesn’t seem to reveal much about the season, it does hide some information in some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scenes.

Season 2 will pick up one year after the cliffhanger finale, in which David Haller (Dan Stevens) is abducted and trapped by a mysterious flying orb. We hear a voice ask “What’s the last thing you remember?” and get a brief shot of Clark, the mysterious interrogator of Division 3 who suffered bad burns when David escaped their clutches in Season 1.

We then see David in a meditative or praying position, surrounded by monks in similar garb, quickly followed by those same people (sans David) surrounding a casket-like pod being raised from the ground.

Cut to outside, in a similar overhead shot of the pod in a dirt field, surrounded by people in suits who open it up and reveal the Shadow King’s real body inside.

A voice asks, “What are you hiding?” and we also see quick shots of mustached triplets in bowlcuts, surrounded by the Summerland team, and then a shot of Cary (Bill Irwin) and David going through Ptonomy’s (Jeramie Harris) mind as hedges explode around them.

Possibly the most intriguing shot occurs next, with David laying on top of a painted number “6” on the ground, surrounded by bodies. Cut closer, and someone seems to be laying next to him, whispering a secret in his ear.

And finally, David’s girlfriend Syd Barrett appears and tells him, “No secrets,” a phrase which David repeats.

Lenny (Aubrey Plaza) and Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement) do not appear in this promo, but we know they will continue to play a huge role in the new season. In last year’s finale, the two abscond after the Summerland team manages to free David of the Shadow King’s parasitic influence, and it ends up infecting Oliver’s powerful mind instead.

It seems like David’s lost year could factor into the show’s central mystery this year — what happened with Lenny and Oliver, and where is the Shadow King’s physical form?

We’ll find out when Legion returns to FX on April 3rd.