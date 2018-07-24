Why ‘Legion’ Doesn’t Have X-Men Cameos or Easter Eggs

Cast and crew of FX’s Legion were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H earlier this evening to discuss the fan-favorite show featuring Omega-level mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens).

Although the show has nothing to do with Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, it still features Marvel properties whose live-action rights are owned by Fox. And because Fox owns the entire library of X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, fans have been wondering if Legion would ever feature any other mutant characters outside the stable of characters that have appeared on the show over the course of the first two seasons.

Marvel Televsion head Jeph Loeb — who also serves as an executive producer on Legion — explained why the show hasn’t gone into the Easter egg realm.

“We never want to do Easter eggs like we’re running an Easter egg farm,” Loeb mentioned.

When a fan asked whether or not fans would see David’s dad — X-Men boss Professor Charles Xavier — Loeb essentially shot that idea down, pointing out the various political hurdles the show would have to overcome. He also said a big reason behind the lack of connection to a much longer shared universe simply doesn’t lend itself well to Legion‘s main story.

While announcing the show’s renewal earlier this year, FX Co-President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Eric Schrier seemed ecstatic to have it return.

“‘Legion’ has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Legion aired Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX last season but it’s unclear what day and time the third season will air on.