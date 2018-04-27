LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 Set Is Coming Soon

A LEGO set based on the Infinity Gauntlet should have been released in 2018 when Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, but better late than never right? Indeed, LEGO and Marvel are finally going to make this set happen and if you want to get your hands on one, here's what you need to know.

A listing for the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 set was live but inactive (listed as "out of stock") here at Walmart for $69.99. A listing was also live here at LEGO.com briefly before being removed. A release date has not been revealed, though we wouldn't be surprised if it's June 1st alongside the enormous 76178 Spider-Man Daily Bugle set (May 26th for VIP members) and the LEGO Friends apartments set (May 19th for VIP members).

The Infinity Gauntlet set will include 590 pieces complete with Infinity Stones, a display stand. Naturally, the fingers are moveable, so you can recreate the snap. From the official description:

"LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece that perfectly evokes Marvel’s captivating style. This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this golden gauntlet provides an engrossing construction challenge and a finished model that will captivate all who see it."

Needless to say, this would be a fantastic display item for Marvel fans. It's also a lot cheaper than many of the Infinity Gauntlet items that have been released over the years - including Hasbro's electronic roleplay gauntlet. The gauntlet follows similar Star Wars helmet display sets that LEGO has released recently.

This post will be updated with new release date and pre-order information for the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet when it becomes available. Stay tuned! In the meantime, you can keep tabs on all of the latest LEGO releases right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.