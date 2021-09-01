New LEGO Sets on Sale Now: 2021 Advent Calendars, Jurassic World, Star Wars and More

A new month means new LEGO releases, and there are plenty of fun builds to grab starting today, September 1st. This includes the full collection of LEGO advent calendars for 2021 along with random collection of sets from Jurassic World, Star Wars, Marvel, and more.

All of the new sets will be available to order here at LEGO.com. You can also get many of the sets here at Entertainment Earth. Below you'll find a breakdown of some of the top sets to look out for complete with a gallery of images.

LEGO 2021 Advent Calendars:

75307 Star Wars Advent Calendar - $39.99

76390 Harry Potter Advent Calendar - $39.99

76196 Marvel the Avengers Advent Calendar - $39.99

60303 City Advent Calendar - $39.99

41690 Friends Advent Calendar - $39.99

Star Wars and Marvel Sets:

71031 Marvel Studios Disney+ Minifigure Wave - $4.99 each (blind bag)

75319 The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge - $29.99

Jurassic World / Dinosaur Sets:

76940 T.Rex Dinosaur Fossil Exhibition - $29.99

76942 Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape - $79.99

76941 Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase - $49.99

76939 Stygimoloch Dinosaur Escape - $39.99

Make sure to check out LEGO's offers to see if there are any freebies that you can score with your purchase. You can take a closer look at the sets in the gallery below.

