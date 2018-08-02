Avengers Iron Man Gauntlet Inventor Kit Now Available to Order

Just in time for the home video release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, littleBits has launched the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit, which allows kids to build and program their own Iron Man-style gauntlet. The concept is similar to the popular Droid Inventor Kit littleBits released alongside Star Wars: Return of the Jedi last year.

If you’re looking for a fun way to introduce your kids to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit is the way to go. Each kit comes with 9 “Bits”, 7 hero gear parts, 2 sticker sheets, and a free smartphone app. The bits, which are essentially electronic building blocks, snap together and attach magnetically to a transparent sleeve. The app provides “Hero Training” about the components and coding possibilities from Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, the Wasp and more. The app also connects your device to the gauntlet via Bluetooth to control and enhance abilities like LED light animations and sounds.

The only downside that we can see is that the Iron Man hand featured on the packaging isn’t wearable – it functions as a stand for the DIY gauntlet. That’s a bit disappointing, as is the fact that an Infinity Gauntlet-themed version of this kit doesn’t exist. Still, if this kit was around when I was a kid I would be bugging my parents endlessly for it.

At the moment, the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit is available to pre-order on Amazon for $149.95 with shipping slated for August 24th. That’s certainly not cheap, but a genuinely fun toy that’s educational seems like a pretty solid investment.

The official list of features for the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit includes:

Start Super Hero Training: kids step into their hero training with customizable inventions like night vision, speed tracker, and light powers.



Gain STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) skills: instruction videos for over 18 activities plus easy block coding in-app.



Complete Avengers Hero Inventor Kit: includes all electronic building blocks, Super Hero accessories, 9V battery, and free app.



Customizable: activities help kids unleash their creativity, inventing unique Super Hero identities and powers.



No grown-ups necessary: kids can easily assemble with step-by-step, in-app instruction videos.



Inspires invention: electronic building blocks snap together to turn Circuits into inventions.



Requires Smart device: either iPhone (iOS 10.0 or later) or Android (5.0 or later) is required to build and control your Avengers gear. Amazon devices not compatible at this time.

