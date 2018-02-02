‘Logan’ Director Calls Out Post-Credits Scenes As Embarrassing

After credits, scenes have become much more prevalent lately, and there is one director who is anything but a fan.

That would Logan director James Mangold, who addressed that particular aspect of movies during Audi’s 2018 Writers Guild Association Beyond Words panel. To say he is not a fan is…well, a severe understatement (via CinemaBlend).

“The idea of making a movie that would f****** embarrass me, that’s part of the anesthetizing of this country or the world. That’s further confirming what they already know and tying in with other f****** products and selling them the next movie while you’re making this movie, and kind of all that s*** that I find really f****** embarrassing. Like, that audiences are actually asking for scenes in end credits when those scenes were first developed for movies that suck, so they put something extra at the end to pick up the scores when the movie couldn’t end right on its own f****** feet.”

Mangold wasn’t done though, and despite their popularity, he sees after-credit scenes as nothing but “cheating”.

Now we’ve actually gotten audiences addicted to a f****** bonus in the credits. It’s f****** embarrassing. It means you couldn’t land your f****** movie is what it means. Even if you got 100,000 Twitter addicts who are gambling on what f****** scene is going to happen after the f****** credits it’s still cheating. It’s just cheating, but there’s all sorts of bad habits like that that f****** horrify me, man, that have become de rigueur in the way we make movies and I think the fear of being one of them that did that end then everyone’s patting me on the back and I feel like s*** inside because I know I cheated, is probably the greatest thing that scares the s*** out of me.”

After-credit sequences are typically used in comic book movies to tease or set something up to further the universe since each movie is tethered to one world. Mangold actually created an after-credits sequence for The Wolverine, which was meant to tease Days of Future Past. From his words, it seems that was probably not his idea, and odds are he won’t be doing one in the future.

Logan is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD.