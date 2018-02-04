‘Logan’ Director Criticizes the Notion of “Easter Eggs” in Movies

Logan director James Mangold has already come out strongly against the trope of post-credits scenes in movies. Now he’s taking aim at another modern convention, Easter eggs.

Mangold finds Easter eggs to be an example of a movie looking down at its audience.

“Lastly, the term ‘easter egg”s a bit infantile &, at least 2 me, feels condescending toward a thoughtful & intellectual audience that might be treated w/ more respect than imagining them as kids jumping around trying to guess storylines from breadcrumbs dropped by corporations,” Mangold tweeted.

This criticism came as an aside to Mangold revisiting his criticms of post-credits scenes.

“Many folks commented on my diatribe re: end credits scenes,” Mangold wrote. “Good points made by some who disagree. My vehemence comes from a belief these scenes r cinematic MSG/crack. Of course they feel good. They are designed to do that, like ads, as they hook you to buy the next film/s and at the same time, I feel like the omnipresent expectation of them cheapens the integrity of a theatrical experience as the movie doesn’t stick its ending but rather dribbles to an end with a series of pleasing vignettes/ads for the thing they will sell you next year.

“So its not so much the scenes I despise as much as I fear that movies (an art form I deeply love) are not advanced when they are no longer functioning as a form with a beginning middle and end but rather as part of a serialized money machine. These scenes promote a slightly false sense of fully realized ‘universe’ as if everyone behind scenes knows exactly what’s next in a saga, when the truth is a bit less charted despite what many tell a sycophantic press that makes $ on the ‘universes’ & the gossip mill they create”

