‘Logan’ Spinoff Movie About X-23 Being Scripted

Logan may have been the last time Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine, but it may not be the last fans have seen of Dafne Keen as X-23.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Logan director James Mangold revealed that he is working on a script for a potential spinoff film about Laura, Wolverine’s clone.

“We’re just working on a script,” Mangold said of the project.

While a script in the making is not the same thing as a movie being put into production – there’s a long walk between point A and point B in that process – Mangold believes the success of DC Films’ Wonder Woman may lead to more films focused on other female heroes like Laura.

“Patty [Jenkins]’s success with that film only solidifies more for studios that there’s less to fear with a female protagonist,” Mangold says. “The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, ‘Well here we are with a female protagonist. That’s incredible. And what are we going to do with her?’ And that’s where we are with that [the Laura script] right now, dreaming.”

The last time the idea of an X-23 spinoff movie was mentioned was when Logan producer Hutch Parker simply said that it was a possibility.

“Anything is possible,” Parker said. “I think part of the fun of this universe is, as it’s expanded and it’s gotten more off-shoots, there are ways to potentially explore X-23 further. It’s something we’ve been talking about a little bit and have, frankly, going back a bit. So that’s a possibility.”

Logan is now available in home media.

Upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants, opening April 13, 2018, Deadpool 2, opening June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, opening November 2, 2018, and Gambit, opening February 14, 2019.