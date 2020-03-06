Loki Adds Batman v Superman Actress in Mysterious Role

Disney+ has added Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actress Wunmi Mosaku to its upcoming Loki series, photos taken from the set of the series have revealed. Mosaku played Kahina Ziri in the DC crossover movie — an immigrant to Metropolis who was blackmailed into lying to Congress about Superman. Fans might recognize her from her role on Luther, as well. Mosaku will next appear in Lovecraft Country, an upcoming series from Jordan Peele and Misha Green, which stars Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett-Bell. The photos depicting Mosaku surfaced back in late January and revealed Owen Wilson had a role in the show, but fans have just now pieced together who Mosaku is.

Mosaku’s role in Batman v Superman was fairly small, but it was larger (and more tragic) in the film’s extended cut, released to home video shortly after the movie left theaters. It was there that it was revealed she was being blackmailed by Luthor to lie about Superman, and that Luthor had her killed by Anatoly Knyazev to keep her from recanting her testimony.

There has been no information from Marvel about her casting. It seems that the studio is planning on keeping a tight lid on all things Loki for as long as possible.

As was previously revealed by Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige, appearing in a Disney+ series also makes cast members eligible to appear in future films or other shows, which makes all casting and new character news that much more exciting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More specifically, Feige revealed that the Loki series will directly connect to upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

The Loki series will follow the version Hiddleston’s character who escaped New York City in the MCU’s 2012 during a scene in Avengers: Endgame. The original version of the character went on to die in Avengers: Infinity War at the hand of Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

