New Loki Variants Revealed in Marvel Concept Art Include Cat Loki & Fairy Loki

Marvel fans are learning a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes information about Loki thanks to the new book Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series. We've gotten a glimpse at some cool concept art, including original designs for Miss Minutes, and learned some alternate directions the first season could have taken. Another cool discovery is some of the alternate Loki Variants that were considered. Of course, we saw Alligator Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and a whole lot more in the series. Based on a page from the book, there were even more ideas floating around Marvel Studios.

In the image, you can spot a Cat Loki, Fairy Loki, and what looks like a Kree Loki. We're not even sure what to call some of the others. Take a look at the image below and share your name guesses in the comments:

(Photo: Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series)

Who Is Starring in Loki Season 2?

The second season of Loki will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of Loki, which recently wrapped filming its second season.

"Loki's changed so much over the years for me," Hiddleston previously explained to Variety's Actors on Actors. "I was cast when I was 29, and I'm 41… Initially, with the wigs and the costume, I was always trying to break out of the mask. Let something honest come through. By the time we got to the series, Loki's stripped of all the things that are familiar. Immediately, he's literally stripped and put in a jumpsuit, and his status is gone. Everyone knows who the character is now. Let's open him up and find new aspects of him and challenge the character to change and grow."

Is Jonathan Majors Playing Kang in Loki Season 2?

The first season of Loki ended with Jonathan Majors debuting as "He Who Remains," and the actor is expected to be seen next as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Currently, it's unclear if the second season of the Disney+ show will include another appearance from Majors. However, considering how important the character was in that final episode, we find it hard to believe he won't at least be a major presence in the show.

"It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool," Feige previously told ComicBook.com about Majors' role as Kang. He added, "What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Loki's second season is expected to debut in 2023.