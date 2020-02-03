Marvel Releases New Loki Disney+ Official Synopsis

Of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe television series that will be releasing on Disney+, the insanely popular streaming service that amasses a good deal of movies and television series that Disney has released over the years, fans perhaps have the most questions about the upcoming Loki series. With Tom Hiddleston returning to the titular role, fans are left to wonder which Loki this will be, what the god of mischief will be doing during the series, and just where this black sheep of the Odin family will wind up in the future! Now, Marvel fills fans in on some new details for the series with a brand new official synopsis.

The Official Snyopsis for Loki reads as such:

“In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.”

As fans know, Loki was killed during the first minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, with his neck being broken by the Mad Titan Thanos. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, wasn’t finsihed with the God of Mischief as he re-appeared in Avengers: Endgame, grabbing the Tesseract and teleporting away during the events of the first Avengers film. With the time line seemingly having been changed, Loki and his status are something that has had fans questioning just which version of Tom Hiddleston’s character we’ll be seeing!

Loki’s brother, Thor, wept for his brother, but that isn’t stopping him from making a return to the silver screen with Thor: Love And Thunder, which will see Taiki Waiti once again returning to the God of Thunder’s world with a movie that will see Jane Foster picking up Mjolnir and becoming the new Thor. With Christian Bale reportedly in talks to join the film, fans are speculating which role he’ll play, with many believing he’ll take up the reins for either Beta Ray Bill or Gorr the God Butcher, to name a few.

