Loki to Get Six 1-Hour Episodes Directed by Kate Herron

Kate Herron will serve as director on Marvel Studios’ six-episode, six-hour Loki series headed to Disney+, Disney announced Friday during D23 Expo.

Herron served as director on television mini-series Five by Five and directed four episodes of Netflix original series Sex Education. This marks her first collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which killed off Tom Hiddleston‘s trickster demigod in Avengers: Infinity War.

But a Loki from the 2012 timeline, returned to by the time-traveling Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, will act as the series’ protagonist.

Concept art exhibited during a Disney+ presentation in April showed Loki wandering the streets of 1975 — as evidenced by a prominent billboard advertising summer blockbuster Jaws — supporting early details that said the spinoff series will follow Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) troubled adopted brother “throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

“I wish that I could be there with you but I can’t,” Hiddleston said in a video message aired at D23. “It’s your boundless enthusiasm and your support that means Loki still has more story left to tell. It will never stop surprising and delighting me that you think he’s cool.” Hiddleston promised Loki’s journey has “only just begun.”

In June, Hiddleston told THR the show would be a “new departure” for the character he’s played since 2011’s Thor, a role he reprised in 2012’s The Avengers, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and both Infinity War and Endgame.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

Loki premieres exclusively on Disney+ as part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 in spring 2021.