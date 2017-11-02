Loki Episode 2 Moment Is a Thor: Ragnarok Callback

✖

The first two episodes of Loki are now available to stream on Disney+ and fans are already loving the Tom Hiddleston-led series. The new show follows Loki after he escaped with the Tesseract in 2012 during Avengers: Endgame. In the first episode, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, and he gets a glimpse at all the things that happened to him in the movies that took place after The Avengers, ranging from Thor: The Dark World to his death in Avengers: Infinity War. While these were very blatant references to other Loki moments, there was a tiny nod to Thor: Ragnarok in the second episode that you might have missed.

Twitter user @HiddlesPage_ took to the social media site to share a side-by-side of Loki in Raganrok and in "The Variant," which shows him making the same pose in the episode as he does during his famous "I've been falling for 30 minutes" moment. You can check out the tweet below:

Sadly, Hiddleston recently confirmed that he's not in the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. "We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy).

In addition to Hiddleston, Loki stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Lady Loki (for now), Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant in an unknown role. In another recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

