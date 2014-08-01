Loki: Guardians of the Galaxy Served As “Really Strong Reference” For Disney+ Series

✖

The first episode of Loki finally arrived on Disney+ this week, and it's already a hit with critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie has a 96% critics score and 85% audiences score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show even had the most successful debut of any Marvel show on Disney+ so far. The show's cast and director have been busy doing interviews and sharing some fun information about the process. During a recent chat with Bustle, director Kate Herron revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy served as a "strong reference" for the series. The article made its way to Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, who posted about it on Twitter.

"A really strong reference for me [was] Guardians of the Galaxy for two reasons. One, in the sense that it set up a completely new part of MCU very successfully. Stylistically we're very different, but I just learned a lot from that in terms of being bold in the choices, and it can be something very different to what we've seen before," Herron shared. "But also with Guardians, what I love about that film is that it has heart. For me, that film is really about family. That's something I've learned a lot from in terms of approaching this. We have this spectacular epic adventure, but if I take that away, what is our story really about? What's the heart of the story?"

"Oh thanks @iamkateherron. I can’t wait to see the show," Gunn wrote on Twitter. Someone in the comments asked about Gunn not watching the Loki premiere and he replied, "No not yet. This has been the busiest time of my life by a good 30% over what was the former busiest time of my life." You can check out his tweet below as well as Herron's cute reply:

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is set to feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

