Loki: Is Kang Speculation Setting Marvel Fans Up for More Mephisto Disappointment?

WandaVision first hit Disney+ nearly five months ago, and throughout the duration of its nine-episode run, one particularly red character was at the front of most online discourse. No, not Scarlet Witch...but rather, the demonic Mephisto. From a tease in the second episode of the series, fans ran wild with theories the character would appear at one point or another. As you know by now, it wasn't in the cards. Mephisto never showed up.

Now that we'll soon see Loki, the third television series by Marvel Studios, we may or may not have a similar situation in play with the possible introduction of Kang the Conqueror, a time-traveling villain always up to no good opposite the Avengers.

Since it was first revealed Loki was going to be a time-spanning thriller, Kang has been central to the theories of many with even the slightest interest in the show. After all, the villain is known for his time-traveling capabilities. Is the common connection between plot and character enough to guarantee the fan-favorite's debut on Disney+?

Not quite.

At the very least, however, there's much more evidence in support of a Kang appearance in Loki than there ever was for Mephisto in WandaVision.

We know the Time Keepers are going to have a presence in Loki, something the show's latest trailer confirmed. The group of timelords has a direct connection to Kang and could serve as a springboard into an appearance or cameo. Then there's the fact that Kang's significant other also has a role in the series.

The thing is, we know Kang is on his way, that much is a fact. The character has been confirmed as the antagonist for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself.

So the question remains — is Quantumania going to serve as Kang's debut property or will he appear beforehand in something else?

If he does, it only stands to reason it's in Loki because of the aforementioned time-traveling angle of the show. Better yet, Kang's casting news — where it was revealed Lovecraft Country star Johnathon Majors will play the iconic villain — broke far ahead of schedule. Oftentimes casting news breaks shortly before the actor is set to start photography on a project, and the Majors news first surfaced when it's possible Loki was doing reshoots and pick up photography.

Though we've yet to get confirmation Kang is in Loki, all the evidence would seem to suggest so. If not, we've definitely got another Mephisto on our hands.

