Loki: Lady Sif Actor Jaimie Alexander Blasts the God of Mischief in Hilarious Return Post

The fourth episode of Loki, "The Nexus Event," dropped on Disney+ yesterday and featured a very fun cameo. Jaimie Alexander was expected to make her triumphant return as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, but she returned earlier than expected in a Loki moment that saw the titular character being forced to deal with Lady Sif in a time loop where she continuously beats him up for cutting her hair as a joke. In honor of her MCU return, Alexander took to Instagram yesterday to share a hilarious post.

"'Asgard is not a place. It’s a people…' and one of them is a giant A-hole #Loki ⚔️🛡," Alexander wrote. You can check out the post below:

Alexander's Loki cameo marks the actor's first Marvel appearance since she cameoed in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD back in 2014 and 2015. Before that, she was last seen on the big screen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, which marked her second film appearance after 2011's Thor. Alexander was not a part of the Thor: Ragnarok cast, but she will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, the fourth Thor film will mark the first one not to feature Hiddleston as Loki.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy).

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

