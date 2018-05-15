Marvel Fan Calls Out Strange CGI Edits to Loki in ‘Thor’

Over the years, Tom Hiddleston has presented Marvel fans with a one-of-a-kind performance as Loki. But as one fan recently pointed out, there may have been some mischief going on with his first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance.

Twitter user Tolkiened recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the first Thor movie, which appear to illustrate that Hiddleston’s crotch was essentially edited out of his costume. You can check it out below.

In Thor 1, Tom Hiddleston's crotch was literally edited out with CGI Not even kidding

Granted, this isn’t the only time that a MCU character has received this fate, with Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) Avengers: Infinity War character poster also having a bit too much editing. Still, knowing that it had to happen throughout an entire film is pretty amusing, and puts some other memorable uses of superhero CGI into context.

Putting the awkward use of CGI aside, it’s safe to say that Hiddleston’s Loki has made an impact within the MCU, something that the actor definitely wasn’t expecting when he signed on.

“What’s sort of accidental about Loki, is that when I joined the Marvel Universe, there was no Marvel Universe,” Hiddleston said earlier this year. “There was, but it was much smaller than it is now. I’ve been so grateful to be a part of it. I think that Marvel had only made the first Iron Man when I was cast as Loki and they were in the middle of making Iron Man 2 and now, the Guardians and Captain America and Black Panther and Spider-Man’s coming. I’m just lucky to be there.”

And while it’s unknown what’s next for Loki, following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it sounds like the actor has had the time of his life playing him.

“Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him,” Hiddleston explained late last year. “It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”

Fans can see Loki – with less crotch-related CGI – in Avengers: Infinity War, which is in theaters now.