How Loki Could Be Marvel's Most Important Show Yet

✖

The second trailer for Loki has arrived, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another look at the time-spanning thriller. As promised since the show's inception, Tom Hiddleston's titular Asgardian and company will try fixing the split timeline caused due to the events of Avengers: Endgame. It's a premise that could have lasting ramifications on the future of the shared cinematic universe, setting up concepts and plots that could shape the MCU for years to come.

Through the two shows we've seen on Disney+ so far, both have gone to incredible lengths to further flesh out the MCU, and if both Loki trailers are any indication, the series will have plenty of work cut out for itself following in the footsteps of its predecessors.

Like the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) explained in Avengers: Endgame, each time an Infinity Stone is removed from its location in the timeline, a branch reality is formed. Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius doubles down on the idea, explaining it again in the latest trailer. Because the version of Loki from The Avengers took the Tesseract and disturbed the timeline, the stream of time is now in danger — and Loki has to help Mobius and the Time Variance Authority iron everything out.

It's the idea of multiple timelines that shows just how integral Loki is to the world around it. We know Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will dive headfirst into the concept of a multiverse, but it looks like Loki is going to be the one that takes the time to flesh the idea out before it heads to the silver screen.

It's here in Loki where more storylines and worlds than we've ever seen will likely begin to emerge. There's been evidence Lady Loki will be introduced in the series, and speculation Richard E. Grant might play an older version of the trickster from a separate timeline. Should that be the case, imagine the ramifications that would have elsewhere.

If Loki has a dozen variants of himself, it stands to reason the same happened for other characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Steve Rogers), or on the flip side of things — even villains like Thanos (Josh Brolin) or Hela (Cate Blanchett).

We've known for a while that Loki was going to deal with an insane time-traveling component, but this latest trailer proves just how massive the scope of the series will be.

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 11th.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!