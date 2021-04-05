Marvel Fans Are Arguing Whether It's Natasha or Lady Loki In The New Trailer
The new Loki trailer has Marel fans pressing pause and taking a close look at one scene in particular: Tom Hiddleston's Loki sitting with a mysterious female figure, in a very ominous-looking alien setting. There's now a serious debate within fan circles about whether or not this figure is Scarlet Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, or the "Lady Loki" version of Loki, who we already know shows up in the series (thanks to set photos). As you can see below, fans are examining every inch of the still image of Loki and this woman sitting together - see what they're saying, below!
before everyone starts clowning again, the blonde isn’t natasha. pls don’t set yourself up for disappointment #loki pic.twitter.com/r5g6cCUcf6— bethany / tfatws spoilers (@fitzmaximoff) April 5, 2021
Not people thinking this is Natasha. #Loki pic.twitter.com/R3WNqepFQr— irene (@eirenesid) April 5, 2021
A lot of fans are animate that the Loki trailers are intentionally misleading us into believing that Natasha is somehow back - when really it's Lady Loki in the scene.
Not sure, could be Sophia Di Martino, who's part of the cast. pic.twitter.com/MlOa69ethn— Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) April 5, 2021
Here's a closer look at actress Sophia Di Martino, who is unofficially confirmed to be appearing as Lady Loki. is she a close enough ringer for ScarJo? You decide.
A quick reminder that this is not Natasha (lol), but probably Lady Loki which is played by Sophia Di Martino #Loki pic.twitter.com/Wbg7mVso1H— Łysy z Marvela (@lysyzmarvela) April 5, 2021
The hairstyle of Lady Loki (spotted in set photos) is the most compelling argument against why this is not Natasha Romanoff.
why do i still think it's natasha 😭😭 #loki pic.twitter.com/pZxfMoGGso— kirtan rogers ⩔✪ kinda ia (@CapnRgers) April 5, 2021
I KNOW Y’ALL KEEP SAYING THATS LADY LOKI BUT I’M STILL HOLDING ON TO HOPE THAT IT’S NATASHA AND THATS THE SOUL STONE BYE- #loki #marvel https://t.co/Xar7lzG3qK pic.twitter.com/4TcMgyjy8M— 𝙠𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 🦋⧗ 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚✨💛 (@swiftiestanwbu) April 5, 2021
After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans have been hoping to have Black Widow return in whatever way is possible. Loki's alternate timelines could deliver.
#Loki
manifesting :
🕯 🕯— elo 🦋 tfatws era (@doraemaynat) April 5, 2021
🕯 🕯
Natasha
🕯 Romanoff 🕯
on Loki’s series
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
Some fans are taking the time between now and June to feed their energy into manifesting this moment in Loki featuring Black Widow.
That *has* to be a Natasha Variant right? - maybe pulling Loki out affected that realities way forward, causing destruction for that timeline?
Would be interesting to see, but to drop it in the trailer?...there’s probably more to this. #Loki pic.twitter.com/LWQRvNNXSY— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) April 5, 2021
It would be ironic if Loki visited a timeline (or returned to his variant timeline) only to find that Natasha was the sold survivor of a destroyed world and/or universe.
Ok, but this has to be Natasha right?
Think about it - Marvel moved the Black Widow movie's release date to July 9. By this time, the 5th episode of the Loki series would be released. Marketing and promotions -wise, it makes sense. #Loki #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/iNKiIxqWYs— esdeeᴵᵁ⁵ #StarWarsTheHighRepublic (@mandalorgana) April 5, 2021
The reshuffle of Marvel Cinematic Universe release dates definitely makes this possible. Could Marvel Studios be planning an entire tribute to Black Widow on all fronts? Natasha deserves that epic of a tribute - and so do her fans.
Loki will start streaming on Disney+ on June 11th.