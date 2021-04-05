Marvel Fans Are Arguing Whether It's Natasha or Lady Loki In The New Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw

The new Loki trailer has Marel fans pressing pause and taking a close look at one scene in particular: Tom Hiddleston's Loki sitting with a mysterious female figure, in a very ominous-looking alien setting. There's now a serious debate within fan circles about whether or not this figure is Scarlet Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, or the "Lady Loki" version of Loki, who we already know shows up in the series (thanks to set photos). As you can see below, fans are examining every inch of the still image of Loki and this woman sitting together - see what they're saying, below!

Don't Get The Wrong Idea

 

A lot of fans are animate that the Loki trailers are intentionally misleading us into believing that Natasha is somehow back - when really it's Lady Loki in the scene. 

Dead Ringer

Here's a closer look at actress Sophia Di Martino, who is unofficially confirmed to be appearing as Lady Loki. is she a close enough ringer for ScarJo? You decide. 

Not My Natasha

The hairstyle of Lady Loki (spotted in set photos) is the most compelling argument against why this is not Natasha Romanoff. 

Still Hoping

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans have been hoping to have Black Widow return in whatever way is possible. Loki's alternate timelines could deliver. 

Will MANIFEST

Some fans are taking the time between now and June to feed their energy into manifesting this moment in Loki featuring Black Widow. 

The Last Avenger

It would be ironic if Loki visited a timeline (or returned to his variant timeline) only to find that Natasha was the sold survivor of a destroyed world and/or universe. 

It's All Business

The reshuffle of Marvel Cinematic Universe release dates definitely makes this possible. Could Marvel Studios be planning an entire tribute to Black Widow on all fronts? Natasha deserves that epic of a tribute - and so do her fans. 

Loki will start streaming on Disney+ on June 11th. 

