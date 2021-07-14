Loki’s Richard E. Grant Explains Classic Loki’s Isolation and “Ultimate Sacrifice”

✖

The first season of Loki came to an end today and teased a whole lot of chaos for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout the series' six episodes, fans were introduced to many Loki Variants, including Classic Loki, who was played by Oscar-nominee Richard E. Grant. Fans loved the actor's turn as the character, who managed to survive Thanos' attack before going into isolation. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Grant, and we asked if he thought about Classic Loki's backstory and what he was up to during all of those years alone.

"Yeah, I think that that's... When he says that, unlike Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, that he is the God of Outcasts, I thought that absolutely fitted with that loneliness and isolation that he experienced and that it eventually got so unbearable, and his longing to see his brother, that he's willing to sacrifice that, and knowingly would get arrested by the TVA, and then make the ultimate sacrifice to Asgard. So, I thought, well, you know, for anybody who's deemed disenfranchised, unseen, feel that they're not in the right gender or in the right ethnicity or whatever you feel, that's... I thought that was such a smart piece of writing; it gave a real sense of character arc and completion to that story. So, even though it was only one episode, it made real emotional sense to me to do it that way," Grant shared.

During the chat, we also asked if Grant had any suggestions about who could play the Classic Thor to his Classic Loki. He didn't have anyone in mind, so we suggested Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones), and Grant was all for it.

"Oh, Sean Bean would be fantastic. I love Sean Bean. I would work with him in a heartbeat," Grant replied. "'Come on, Kevin [Feige]. Come on, Kevin, get Sean. I know him, I've got his email and I've got his phone number. I'll do it. I'm halfway there.'"

As for the possibility of returning to the character, Grant said "everything's possible." "I wouldn't say no to anything," he told ComicBook.com. You can watch our full interview with Grant at the top of the page.

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

