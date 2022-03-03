Loki Writer Michael Waldron Speaks Out on Pushing Kevin Feige’s Boundaries for Season 2

For as long as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a franchise, actors and filmmakers have applauded the architects behind it all of being some of the most collaborative in Hollywood. When it comes to Michael Waldron, that collaborative atmosphere is about pushing the boundaries to see what exactly one can get away with when it comes to the House of Ideas.

Case in point, Waldron tried sneaking in an armadillo with a laser mounted on its shell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ve got to test the fences,” the scribe said in a Loki panel hosted by the Royal Television Society in London Wednesday night.

“With [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, you get to see how far you can go,” Waldron added. “So you write in Sylvie soccer kicking an armadillo with a laser mounted on its back and they tell you ‘OK, that’s too much. I like the mind invasion but maybe pull back on the laser armadillo.’”

Waldron served as the head writer for the first season of the show, and has shifted to an executive producer role on the show’s second season. Loki writer Eric Martin has taken over typical “showrunner” duties on the project. Kate Herron has also moved on from the series, and will be replaced by Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

“I’m not returning,” Herron previously told Deadline. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.