Marvel Taps Moon Knight Directors to Helm Loki Season 2





Loki Season 2 has a pair of directors in Moon Knight‘s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Deadline reports the duo will co-direct a majority of the episodes. However, there are some other changes coming to the TVA in Season 2. Michael Waldron, who was the show runner for Season 1 will now be an executive producer. Eric Martin will step into writing duties for the six episodes. Loki is the first of the Marvel Studios Disney+ shows to get a second season announced. Many have speculated that What If might follow shortly. (Especially after that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer…) Other than Tom Hiddleston, no one has been confirmed to return. However, fans expect to see Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku again when the doors to the multiverse fly open.

Variety interviewed Hiddleston about the differences in his character for Season 2. The actor hyped a changed Loki after the events in the Citadel.

“I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles,” Hiddleston explained. “They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be. He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.’ It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him,” the actor added.

Speaking to Wired recently, Owen Wilson explained that the show would be starting production soon.”‘Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?,’” the Marvel star read. “Um… yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we’re going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that [show].”

Some fans may lament Kate Herron not being the director for Season 2. But, Kevin Feige and others have intimated that it was because of scheduling and other projects rather than disinterest in the series.

“I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren’t doing it in the showrunner system,” she said to THR. “So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six.”

Are you pumped for Loki Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!