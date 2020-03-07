Loki Set Video Shows the Lady Loki Clashing With the Time Variance Authority

Loki set videos are rolling in and they show Lady Loki squaring up with the Time Variance Authority. Reddit is swimming in those images right now and people are wondering if the female character is going to bring Tom Hiddleston any help during the series. There has also been a ton of discussion about whether or not Sophia Di Martini is playing Lady Loki or Enchantress. The TVA appeared in that Super Bowl spot was the first clue that things were going to get weird during the Disney+ series. But, fans could not have dreamed of all the possibilities.

Owen Wilson is in the fold for Loki and he’s in the videos as well. All the details flying around will be cleared up at some point , but the speculation abounds. Reports looked at the possibility that Squadron Supreme and Kang the Conqueror have been tossed around as well. Loki will be dealing with some alternate universes or at least concepts stemming from the multiverse discussed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. This Disney+ series might have more to do with the plan going forward than anyone could have imagined. Lady Loki, or whoever she is, will only be the first surprise that Marvel has in store.

Hiddleston is just happy to be giving the audience more of the trickster in a new format. This will be the first time he’s out in front without a chorus of Avengers around.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” Hiddleston explained to MTV News. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.“

