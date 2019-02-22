Marvel Fan Offering Loki Snickers Meme Goes Viral

With all of the Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel fan theories leaking out all over the Internet in the last few months, it’s almost strange to see something totally disconnected from those films catch on with Marvel fans in such a big way – but that’s exactly what we have for you today!

As you can see below, one Marvel fan is going viral for a video that perfectly plays upon the Snickers marketing trope of “satisfying your hunger.”

You can click the link above to check out the video on Imgur, but it basically takes a scene from the second act of The Avengers, when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has allowed himself to be taken prisoner aboard the SHIELD Helicarrier, so that he can effectively screw with The Avengers’ heads, and activate the uncontrollable rage of The Hulk. You’d have to go back in look to see if it’s the scene with Loki talking to Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury or Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow; either the way, the dramatic stop, turn, and smile that Hiddleston used to charm millions of Marvel fans gets remixed into a perfectly synced reaction to the video maker’s offering of some Snickers products. When a classic Snickers bar isn’t enough of a sell for Loki to bargain with, a pint of Snickers ice cream seems to do the trick!

At the moment, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is technically dead as a doornail, having had his throat crushed by Thanos in the opening act of Avengers: Infinity War. However, that’s not going to be the end of Loki’s time in the MCU: There’s already been a Loki TV series greenlit for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, and it’s been confirmed that Tom Hiddleston will have the starring role in the show. Rumors point to Loki actually exploring key events throughout history in the MCU – moments where the God of Mischief stepped in to influence events. That sounds like a plenty fun way to keep Hiddleston active in the MCU – and maybe there’s even room to work this Snickers gag into the mix?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

