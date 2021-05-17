Loki Sneak Peek Released During MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from the debut of Marvel's Loki, and fans are definitely excited to see exactly what the Disney+ series will bring for the character. After Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster has charmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, the idea of him getting his own solo adventure has definitely appealed to fans — and during Sunday night's MTV Movie and TV Awards, we got an indication of exactly what that will entail. A new teaser for Loki was released during the awards, and you can check it out below.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer, with a cast that also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston explained in a recent interview with Empire. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Loki is expected to debut on June 9th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

