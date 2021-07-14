Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals What Music He Listened to On Set

✖

The final episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ today, and Marvel Studios delighted fans by officially announcing the series would be getting a second season. In honor of the finale, Tom Hiddleston recently answered fan questions from Tumblr and talked about all things Loki, including his character's relationship with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Hiddleston was also asked what type of music Loki listens to, with one fan suggesting, "I feel like he would listen to the Arctic Monkeys in public but Lady Gaga in private." In response to the question, Hiddleston revealed the music he listened to while making the show.

"Wow, I guess there’s a tension there between public Loki and private Loki. I see where you’re going with that. I think perhaps both the Arctic Monkeys and Lady Gaga would feature in a kind of Loki playlist. I think they’re both on a public playlist. I can tell you what I listened to when I was preparing to play this part on the set a lot. There was a lot of Nile Rodgers. Nile Rodgers ... kind of invented his own sound," Hiddleston shared.

Hiddleston also shared a sweet message for the fans ahead of the Loki finale.

"Hi everybody. It’s Tom. I just wanted to say a few things ahead of the finale," he began. "A couple of years ago, I think, when Loki was announced, and I said there was more mischief to make and there were more stories to tell and more to come. I was so aware that really the only reason that I’m allowed to play this character and have continued to be allowed to play the character is because of affection in which he is held by you."

"And I know that everybody out there in the audience, the fans, I know that Loki means so much to so many of you, for so many different reasons. It has been my privilege to play him for as long as I have," Hiddleston continued. "It’s been such a delight to tell the stories in the way that we’ve got to and to introduce new characters. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for watching. Thank you for engaging. Thank you for going on Loki’s new journey and taking all of these new things into your hearts. Mobiles, and Sylvie, and Ravonna Renslayer, and Hunter B-15. And let’s not forget Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, and yes, of course, Alligator Loki. I’m aware he’s the superior Loki. I wouldn’t be here without you."

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

