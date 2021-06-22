Loki Becomes Fastest-Growing Marvel Studios Show

✖

As they say, the third time is the charm. It's not that Marvel Studios' previous two shows performed worse than anything else available on streaming, it's just that Loki has become the most popular series in the world quicker than either WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to Parrot Analytics, it took WandaVision two weeks to become the most in-demand show available on streaming platforms. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on the other hand, took eight days.

When it comes to Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-led show found itself on the top of the data firm's charts just seven days after the first episode was released. After the show's second episode was released, Parrot data suggested Loki featured 89.9 times the audience demand over an "average" streaming show; that's 29-percent more audience demand than Game of Thrones, the second show on the firm's streaming chart after heavy HBO promotion earlier this spring.

(Photo: Parrot Analytics)

It should be noted Parrot Analytics is a third-party data firm and streaming platforms traditionally do no release streaming numbers. That said, Disney+ has bumped the release day for all new original shows to Wednesday, giving more reason to believe Loki — the first show to carry that release date — is performing exceptionally well for the streamer.

Previously, shows starting with The Mandalorian were all releasing new episodes on Fridays. Beginning with Loki, new shows will release weekly episodes on Wednesdays; some of the upcoming shows confirmed to have Wednesday releases include Monsters at Work, Turner & Hooch, Behind the Attraction, Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life, and Short Circuit. It also likely includes future Star Wars and Marvel shows like The Book of Boba Fett, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

Shows currently releasing new episodes — take Star Wars: The Bad Batch as an example — will continue releasing new episodes on Friday throughout the remainder of the season.

The first two episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

