Loki Director Addresses Loki and Sylvie Shippers

As of now, there don't seem to be any plans to establish a romantic link between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki Episode 3, "Lamentis," toned down the action in exchange for an hour or so of character development of the two tricksters, leading some to believe the character work between the two could potentially lead to a romance as the series moves along. According to Loki helmer Kate Herron, however, it was never their intention to introduce a romantic relationship between the two.

Rather, the writer's room simply wanted to establish a friendship between Loki and Sylvie because neither of them has any friends.

"For me, it was just about it becoming a character study. Not necessarily romantic, but Loki doesn't have many friends, you know? He builds this friendship with Mobius across the second episode," Herron told Thrillist in a recent chat. "It was really about crafting out characters that, by the time they get to the city at the end of the show, they're going to work as a team. And they have to have gone on a journey and maybe they'll be friends, we don't know, but at least they are at a point where, 'OK, I've got your back in this moment.'"

The entire episode leads up to an incredible one-take shot as the duo scurries through the streets of Lametnis trying to get the last spaceship off the planet before the apocalypse kills them. As it turns out, they're too late as the ship explodes in front of them, officially leaving them stuck on-planet.

"And I think then, with Lamentis, it was the next step. It was like, 'Actually, this is quite a scary scenario here,'" Herron added. "The key for the finale bit was that I wanted the audience to feel like they were along for the ride with Sylvie and Loki as they try and get to the ark. So, that's why I was like, 'We should just have it as this big epic shot.'"

The first three episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022.

