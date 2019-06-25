Tom Hiddleston Says TV Series Is A New Departure For Loki

A new era has been set up to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe that much more. With its Infinity Saga on the decline, Marvel Studios is firming up plans to keep the franchise going, and it will rely on Disney+ for some of that support. And according to one star, the service’s Loki series is going to challenge its lead in new ways.

Recently, Tom Hiddleston sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his career, and it was there Loki was brought up. The confirmed Disney+ series will be one of Marvel Studios’ bigger investments starting out on the platform, and the actor says fans can expect the series to surprise them.

When asked where the show will take the God of Mischief, Hiddleston kept coy with the following answer: “All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure … but I can’t explain why.”

Earlier in the interview, Hiddleston said he is excited to see how Loki expands upon this villain-turned-hero who has connected with so many over the years.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people. I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

So far, Marvel Studios has kept very quiet about the Disney+ series, but its head honcho has confirmed it will tie into the MCU. In the past, Kevin Feige has said series like Loki will give the MCU more space to expand character-focused stories in a “special” and “unique” way.

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

There’s no word when Loki will premiere on Disney+, but the streaming service is set to launch in November.