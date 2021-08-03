Loki Writer Addresses Whether Kang Is a Thanos-Level Threat

✖

The season finale of Loki introduced fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to He Who Remains, an enigmatic time lord played by Lovecraft Country alum Jonathan Majors. While the character himself isn't Kang the Conqueror, the time-traveling Avengers baddie is a variant of He Who Remains and will appear on-screen before too long at all. After all, we know the character is serving as the primary antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania oppsite Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), amongst others.

Because of the introduction of variants and the warning of He Who Remains himself, most are expecting Kang to have a presence in the MCU similar to that of Thanos (Josh Brolin). According to Loki writer Michael Waldron, he's unsure of Kang's exact role and advises fans will have wait "and see."

"I mean he's a hell of an actor and a hell of a performer. I don't know, you heard him in the show: 'If you think I'm evil, wait until you meet my Variants.' So, we'll see," Waldron said in a recent stop on The Playlist Podcast.

Waldron went on to say he was excited to be one of the writers helping bring the character to life because of the character's energy, one much different than what fans saw with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"The exciting thing about getting to originate that character on the page in the MCU was sorta creating a totally different energy than what Thanos is, which is measured and principled, almost monk-like in his evil aspirations," Waldron added. "And obviously, He Who Remains is a much more squirrelly, chaotic, narcissistic presence, and so that was a lot of fun."

