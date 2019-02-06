‘Luke Cage’s Mike Colter Will Play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Mike Colter might not be returning to play Luke Cage any time in the near future, but he’s going to be popping up on TV screens once again in just over a week.

On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association released the full roster for stars competing in the Ruffles Celebrity All-Star game this year. To the excitement of Marvel fans everywhere, Colter will be taking part in this year’s event.

Colter will be on the “Home” roster for the celebrity all-star game, which takes place on Friday, February 15th. The Luke Cage star will join a roster that consists of Terrence J, Famous Los, Rapsody, JB Smoove (who will appear in Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home later this year), Chris Daughtry, Steve Smith, Bo Rinehart, A’ja Wilson, Jay Williams, Doctor Oz, and Jason Weinmann. The team is being coached by South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.

On the other side of the court, WNBA star and Denver Nuggets executive Sue Bird will coach the Away squad. That roster includes A.J. Buckley, Mark Lasry, Bad Bunny, Amanda Seales, Hasan Minhaj, Quavo, Stefanie Dolson, Ray Allen, Adam Ray, James Shaw Jr., Brad Williams, and Ronnie 2K.

While it’s certainly exciting to see one of Marvel TV’s stars taking part in such a big event, it’s still doesn’t ease the pain regarding Luke Cage‘s cancellation. The show was axed late last year as a part of Netflix’s purge of Marvel TV shows, joining Iron Fist and Daredevil in the pile of discarded series.

Fans have since petitioned online and called for Netflix to bring Luke Cage and the other shows back. However, Colter doesn’t believe anything will change, no matter how much he may appreciate the love.

“I don’t know that it’s something that fans can do, necessarily,” Colter said. “I think it’s a real network/studio thing. I think it’ll resolve itself, one way or the other. There just needs to be some time. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe that’s it. But I don’t think the fans… as much as the fans — the outpouring of the fans is very touching and well received and it’d be appreciated — I don’t think it’s gonna make anything happen, but it’s nice to know that. I think, ultimately, if it comes back, it’ll probably come back because of the fans demand for it. I don’t think that their work is going in vain. It just may not happen as soon as they want it to.”

The Ruffles Celebrity All-Star game will air on Friday, February 15th at 7 pm ET on ESPN.