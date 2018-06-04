Daughters of the Dragon Team Up in New ‘Luke Cage’ Clip

Messin’ with Misty and Colleen? Big mistake. pic.twitter.com/YY25TPWYUn — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) June 4, 2018

Marvel’s Daughter of the Dragon, Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), are finally teaming up in a new clip from Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two on Netflix.

The clip shows Misty, still with only one arm after having the other taken from her during the events of Marvel’s The Defenders, drinking at a bar near Colleen Wing. When the relative of someone that Misty put into prison decides to pick a fight, things get physical. Misty struggles at first with only having one arm, but Colleen doesn’t get involved at first, at least not until a whole group of thugs tries to gang up on Misty and one of them grabs a broken beer bottle for a weapon.

Marvel fans may notice that Misty is wearing red and Colleen is wearing white, their most recognizable colors from the Marvel Comics universe. While the characters have displayed these colors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, seeing them wearing them and fighting side-by-side like this is something special.

The Daughters of the Dragon first teamed up together in the 1977 comic book Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #32. The duo actually got their name from Iron Fist villain Davos’ attempts to deride the female warriors, lobbed at them in an ironic, mocking tone. It goes to show what the Steel Serpent knows as Misty and Colleen have proven to be two of the toughest heroes on the streets of the Marvel Universe, but it seems like he may be getting his comeuppance in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The Daughters of the Dragon operate Knightwing Restorations Inc, a detective agency, and at one time took over the Heroes for Hire brand from Luke Cage and Iron Fist, a branding that Luke (Michael Colter) may finally embrace in his own show’s second season.

Seeing Colleen Wing in Luke Cage Season Two shouldn’t come as a surprise since she is the lover and companion of Danny Rand (Finn Jones), and the Iron Fist is also set to appear in the show this season in what showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker hopes will be a guest spot to answer fans’ prayers.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Coker said. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2].”

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.