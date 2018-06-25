Luke Cage season 2‘s all-out gang-war for Harlem is a dark, bloody affair – and naturally, it couldn’t go down without leaving some significant casualties along the way. Indeed, Luke Cage season 2 may have the biggest body count of any Marvel Netflix series so far – and that’s really saying something.

So who dies in Luke Cage season 2? Read on below for the SPOILERY answers!

Cockroach

Dontrell “Cockroach” Hamilton is killed by Bushmaster, in order to ruin Mariah’s Harlem Museum opening, by putting Cockroach and other local crime bosses’ heads on pikes in the foyer for the crowd to find. (Episode 5)

Piranha

Mariah’s money man Raymond “Piranha” Jones is killed by Bushmaster when he was taken from Luke Cage’s protection and extorted for the passwords to Mariah’s money. His head was left in a tank of actual Piranhas. (Episode 7)

Captain Tom Ridenhour

Captain Tom Ridenhour is killed by Comanche when their relationship as Cop and informant is discovered by Shades. (Episode 7)

Comanche

Comanche is killed by Shades for being a snitch, right after Comanche killed Captain Tom Ridenhour, trying to cover his tracks for being the informant in Mariah’s crew. (Episode 7)

Bushmaster’s Family and Friends

Bushmasters family and friends get slaughtered in their Jamaican restaurant by Mariah and Shades’ gang. His Uncle was burned alive, before Mariah shot him in the head. (Episode 10)

Mrs. McIver

Bushmaster’s Mom was killed by “Mama” Mable Stokes, who threw a Molotov cocktail into a young John “Bushmaster” McIver’s hut in Jamaica, burning Mrs. McIver alive, in order to stop the Jamaican lady from exposing the Stokes crime family empire. Johnny barely survived, and swore vengeance.

Mariah Stokes

Mariah Stokes is killed after finally being jailed. While incarcerated, she receives the deadly “Kiss of the Spider,” a poison that her daughter Tilda makes and applies by visiting her mother in prison and giving her a fatal final kiss. The poison takes effect later, during Luke’s final visit with Mariah, and she dies in his arms. Luke ultimately refuses to save her (for a third time), and her last words to him are “We aren’t done yet.” Without her, Harlem’s underworld experiences a major power vacuum – until a new boss steps up. (Episode 13)

Reg E. Cathey

While his character of James Lucas survives the season, House of Cards actor Reg E. Cathey sadly passed away during his final performance in Luke Cage season 2. As you can see above, the season is dedicated to his memory.

