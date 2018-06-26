Expect ‘Luke Cage’ to Get His Ass Kicked in Season 2

The second season of Luke Cage is just days away from debuting, and it sounds like fans should expect to see the hero in a new way.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker recently previewed the show’s sophomore season in an interview with Variety. As he explained, the quest that Luke (Mike Colter) will go on this season will be impacted in some pretty interesting ways, after he is bested in a fight by new villain Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir).

“The one metaphor we’ve used for this season actually comes from a quote from Mike Tyson,” Coker revealed. “One of the things he said was ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the face.’ When Luke Cage gets knocked on his ass by Bushmaster, the question is can he get back up?”

“[Bushmaster’s] fighting style is really influenced by Capoeira and so it’s one of the first times you see an African-influenced fighting style as opposed to traditional grappling or martial arts,” Coker continued. “So he fights with a certain flair that’s different than Luke’s boxing, brawler style.”

For those who have already seen the trailer for Luke Cage‘s second season, this probably isn’t too much of a surprise, as Bushmaster’s entrance on the show is presented in a pretty notable way. Still, it will be just one of the dilemmas that Luke will have to deal with.

“What makes Luke Cage different than any superhero is he uses a semblance of his real name and then he doesn’t wear a mask,” Coker explained. “One of the things we explore is why should he be different than a police officer or a fireman, in that they get paid for what they do and they are equally, in their own ways, heroic.”

The official synopsis for Luke Cage season two can be found below:

“After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Are you excited to see what happens in Luke Cage‘s second season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The second season of Luke Cage will debut on June 22nd exclusively on Netflix.