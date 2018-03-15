Luke Cage Season 2 Villain is ‘Sopranos’ Annabella Sciorra

One of most highly-debated (and hated) aspects of Luke Cage season 1 was the no doubt the choice in villain(s), so Luke Cage season 2 has an uphill battle to face on that front. To that end, it may interest Marvel fans to know that the show has now cast actress Annabella Sciorra as the season 2 villain.

According to EW, Sciorra will play Rosalie Carbone, “a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem.” Marvel Comics fans will recognize the name, as Rosalie Carbone is a character who has been around since the ’90s – a Mafia princess who was primarily involved with The Punisher, after the vigilante betrayed her trust (while undercover as a Mafia thug), and took out some of her family. Clearly, the character has been re-purposed for her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Viewers may remember Sciorra best for her role as Tony Soprano’s mentally-troubled girlfriend Gloria, in season 2 – 3 of The Sopranos. Older fans remember Sciorra for iconic roles in films like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, and Jungle Fever. The actress was active through the 2000s, bet went into obscurity during the 2010s; however, she recently made a triumphant public return during this year’s Oscars, after capturing headlines as one of the many accusers of Harvey Weinstein. In terms of playing a Marvel mafia boss, there are few better (or more iconic) choices.

That sentiment was echoed by Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker:

“I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, and Anabella Sciorra is no joke as Rosalie Carbone. You haven’t seen her this gangster since her thrilling turn as Tony’s formidable flame Gloria Trillo on season 3 of The Sopranos. I’m thrilled her introduction to the Marvel Universe will be on Marvel’s Luke Cage.“

In terms of Luke Cage season 2’s storyline: season 1 took out Harlem gang lord Cottonmouth, and replaced him with the more eccentric Diamondback, and left off with Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) becoming a major crime boss of Harlem. How Rosalie Carbone’s “agenda” in Harlem connects to, and conflicts with, Mariah’s schemes may just be the first big mystery we to see answered in season 2.

Luke Cage season 2 debuts on Netflix on June 22nd.